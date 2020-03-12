Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Master's Touch Ministry,
4510 Soutel Dr.
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
215 Bethel Baptist Street
Jacksonville, FL
Yvonne James


1941 - 2020
Yvonne James Obituary
James
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Yvonne James 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
