James
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Yvonne James 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020