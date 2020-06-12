Keefer
Yvonne Sharon Keefer (September 27, 1960 – May 3, 2020)
Yvonne S. Keefer was born in Cheltenham, England on the 27th of September 1960. At the tender age of 59, she passed into Heaven to join her only child Rachel on the 3rd of May 2020. Yvonne moved from England to Wichita Falls, Texas in December 1963 and lived in three countries, and five states before graduating high school in Davenport, Iowa in 1979.
Yvonne joined the U.S. Navy in 1982 and received extensive training in the dental field. When she got out of the Navy, she continued to work as a dental assistant with several dentists in Orange Park, FL. She married in 1986 and gave birth to her pride and joy, Rachel Ashley Keefer in 1993.
Yvonne's greatest joy in life was her daughter Rachel. Everything she did was driven by her deep love and dedication to nurture Rachel's passion and dreams. As a single mother, her support allowed Rachel to receive a full volleyball scholarship to The Citadel in Charleston, SC.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her daughter Rachel Ashley Steinhauer. Those left to honor her memory include her parents Robert & Gwyneth Evans, a brother and sister-in-law Anthony & Lisa Evans, sister Sue Ann Evans, son-in-law Jacob Steinhauer, nieces Megan Evans, Elise Visingardi (Dominic), aunts and uncles, many cousins and many friends in the area.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the Broadus-Raines Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause in Yvonne's name.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Yvonne Sharon Keefer (September 27, 1960 – May 3, 2020)
Yvonne S. Keefer was born in Cheltenham, England on the 27th of September 1960. At the tender age of 59, she passed into Heaven to join her only child Rachel on the 3rd of May 2020. Yvonne moved from England to Wichita Falls, Texas in December 1963 and lived in three countries, and five states before graduating high school in Davenport, Iowa in 1979.
Yvonne joined the U.S. Navy in 1982 and received extensive training in the dental field. When she got out of the Navy, she continued to work as a dental assistant with several dentists in Orange Park, FL. She married in 1986 and gave birth to her pride and joy, Rachel Ashley Keefer in 1993.
Yvonne's greatest joy in life was her daughter Rachel. Everything she did was driven by her deep love and dedication to nurture Rachel's passion and dreams. As a single mother, her support allowed Rachel to receive a full volleyball scholarship to The Citadel in Charleston, SC.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her daughter Rachel Ashley Steinhauer. Those left to honor her memory include her parents Robert & Gwyneth Evans, a brother and sister-in-law Anthony & Lisa Evans, sister Sue Ann Evans, son-in-law Jacob Steinhauer, nieces Megan Evans, Elise Visingardi (Dominic), aunts and uncles, many cousins and many friends in the area.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the Broadus-Raines Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause in Yvonne's name.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.