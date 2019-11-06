|
|
Wilson
Funeral services for Ms. Yvonne "Bonnie" Wilson will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 E. Duval Street, where she held membership, Lawrence Q. Barriner, Sr., pastor, officiating. She was retired from Maxwell House Coffee with over 30 years of dedicated service. She is survived by: her loving children, Michelle Callahan-Glover (Charlie) & Willie Parker; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grands; 4 siblings, Richard, Jimmie, & Rolanda Wilson, and Anna Maria LaSanta (Ramon); and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, November 8, from 4 until 7PM and in the church from 10AM until the hour of service on Saturday. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019