Laurin

Zander Javier Laurin, 16, of Ponte Vedra Beach, died May 22, 2019, while on an early morning run preparing for a tough field operation training in Iowa. He was struck by a truck that veered out if its lane. He was born March 18, 2003, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Eric Laurin and Anna Pirgousis. He was a sophomore at Ponte Vedra High School and was a beloved member of the Varsity Wrestling Team. Zander was a Petty Officer in the U.S Naval Sea Cadets Corps, a member of the Cadet Dive Team, and was set to complete his Rescue Diver Certification this summer. Zander was the embodiment of altruism, and the definition of magnanimous. He had over 200 hours of volunteer service that he didn't submit for credit because for him it wasn't about the credit, it was about helping others in need. He loved and lived with his whole heart and in return he had the love of countless others. Zander had an uncanny ability to connect with all he met in a unique and positive way. His personality lit up any space he occupied, his laughter was infectious, and his empathy knew no bounds. He had a strong sense of self, embraced his unique identity and was unwavering in standing for what and who he believed in. Zander was a firm believer in organ donation, and we honored those wishes. He will live on through others. Zander is survived by his mother and step-father, Anna and Phil Pirgousis, and his father and step-mother, Eric and Annelise Laurin. He is survived by his grandparents, Kimberly and Andy Anderson, Roberta and Randy Wolfe, and Rose and Richard Boehm; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Zander touched are invited to the Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, from 10 am - 2 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with a funeral service to follow immediately. In lieu of flowers please donate to K9's for Warriors of Ponte Vedra in Zander's name. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 24 to May 25, 2019