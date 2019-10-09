Home

Zannette Dagin


1972 - 2019
Zannette Dagin Obituary
Dagin
Zannette "Nita" Dagin, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on October 3, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 AM at Renewed Life Ministries, 3848 St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Mrs. Dagin's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 4105 St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
