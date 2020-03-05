|
|
Mull
Zelma Mull, 83, Minot, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in a Minot nursing home.
Zel was born November 6, 1936, in Epworth, ND to Zelnoe and Susie (Lindley) Newnam. She came with her family to Minot in the late 1940s. Zel attended Minot High School and graduated in 1954.
Zel moved to Chicago, IL following the completion of high school. She was united in marriage to Jackie Lee Mull on November 20, 1954. This union was blessed with a son, Leo George Mull II in 1955 and a daughter, Linda Suelyn Mull in 1959. She was once married to Fredrich Bohr.
Zel retired civil service after 27 years of service. She lived in various places including North Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and Kansas.
Zel was a member of International Toast Mistress', VFW Auxiliary and National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Zel's hobbies included videoing and clowning. She attended Gator Clown School in 1995 and became a professional clown, entertaining children and those in nursing homes.
Zel is survived by her children Leo (LaVonne) Mull of Mt. Sperling, KY and Linda Mull of Minot, ND; granddaughter, Lindsey Mull, Minot, ND; sister, Audrey Cordner, Minot, ND along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Zel was preceded in death by her parents, former husbands, Jack Mull and Fredrich Bohr; sisters Gloria Polsfut, Phyliss Sand and Doris Gliege; nephew, Steven Cordner and niece, Cathy Neilson.
No formal service will be held at this time.
Memorials are preferred to MN-ND – 7900 W. 78th St. Suite 100, Edina, MN 55439.
Memories and condolences can be shared at
www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020