Zibina Adams

Zibina Adams Obituary
Adams
Zibina Rebecca Adams (née Fraser) died at the Orange Park Medical Center on October 3, 2019, Orange Park, Florida. She was 86.
Mrs. Adams was born on February 3, 1933, in Belladrum, West Berbice, Guyana. She spent many years in the teaching service in her native Guyana, most of it at the Kitty Methodist Primary School.
Her passions included sports, crocheting, and gardening.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her son, Jonathan, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law Jasper and Anita; her daughters, Juliette, Judith and Erica; and son Jomo.
Arrangements are still being made at this time.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
