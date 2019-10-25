Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
1920 - 2019
Zina Urso Obituary
Urso
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Zina Theresa Urso, 98, widow of Rosario Urso, will be held at 11:00a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Jhon Guarnizo, Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's section of Evergreen Cemetery. Born November 13, 1920 in Jacksonville, Florida to Frank and Nella Canto, Mrs. Urso died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Mrs. Urso was predeceased by a daughter, Nellie Hovis. Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Josephine Urso (Richard) Wheatley and Mrs. Mary Ann Harmon; two sons, Ross (Susan) Urso and Frank Urso; a son-in-law, Dan Hovis; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be held at 8:00p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South where friends may call on Friday and Saturday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
