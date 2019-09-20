|
Zoryana Klymkovska Ring passed quietly in her sleep on September 17th in Jacksonville. Born in Lviv Ukraine, Zoryana was the proudest of Ukrainians and was a US Citizen. She loved the arts, symphony and theater. She was a Senior Attorney with Utel Communications and later, the Ukraine Department of Justice after graduating at the top of her class with high honors from Lviv State University Law School. After moving to the US, she worked for Florida's Public Service Commission and later, the Rinaman Law Firm. She is predeceased by her father, Vladislov Klymkovskyy and is survived by her mother, Ganna (Lluba) Klymkovska, her brother, Uri Klymkovskyy and his wife Svitlana Klymkovska, their children, Anastasia and Roman, who were the joy of her life, as well as her loving fiancé, Barry Newman. A memorial service to celebrate Zoryana will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 6pm at Annunciation Orthodox Church, in the Commerce Center, 8535-47 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville.
