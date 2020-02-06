Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Kraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Kraft Obituary
Beloved son of Kevin (Linda) Kraft and Janine Kraft (nee Suter).

Cherished brother of Bradley Kraft, Lauren (Derek) Abert, Kevin (Natalee) Fladell.

Treasured grandson of Donald (Pam) Kraft, Grace Kraft, Bonnie Suter, Vincent and
Josephine Zicchinolfi.

Dear nephew of Leanne (Chris) Dywan, Beth (Tom) Morey, Paul (Mona) Kraft, Michael Kraft, Ruth Kraft, Carl (Motoko) Kraft, Janean (Stephen) Autz, Vincent (Michelle) Zicchinolfi.

Adored great nephew and cousin of many.

He graduated with his Associates Degree A.A.S. Cum Laude from Moraine Valley Community College 2017 and Victor J. Andrew High School 2013

Services have already been held.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 401 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack NJ 07601

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in The Tinley Junction on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -