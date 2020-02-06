|
Beloved son of Kevin (Linda) Kraft and Janine Kraft (nee Suter).
Cherished brother of Bradley Kraft, Lauren (Derek) Abert, Kevin (Natalee) Fladell.
Treasured grandson of Donald (Pam) Kraft, Grace Kraft, Bonnie Suter, Vincent and
Josephine Zicchinolfi.
Dear nephew of Leanne (Chris) Dywan, Beth (Tom) Morey, Paul (Mona) Kraft, Michael Kraft, Ruth Kraft, Carl (Motoko) Kraft, Janean (Stephen) Autz, Vincent (Michelle) Zicchinolfi.
Adored great nephew and cousin of many.
He graduated with his Associates Degree A.A.S. Cum Laude from Moraine Valley Community College 2017 and Victor J. Andrew High School 2013
Services have already been held.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 401 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack NJ 07601
www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in The Tinley Junction on Feb. 6, 2020