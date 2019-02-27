Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Elizabeth (Heyd) Zeafla. View Sign



She shared over 60 years of marriage with the late Clarence H. Zeafla, who preceded her in death in 2004.

She was born July 21, 1921, in Blossburg, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Heyler) Heyd.

Elizabeth was the valedictorian of the Liberty High School class of 1939. She furthered her education at the former Mansfield State Teacher's College, where she obtained her home economics bachelor's degree in 1943.

She was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Nauvoo St. Paul United Methodist Church.

She was also a 4-H leader and devoted homemaker for her family. Some of Elizabeth's hobbies and interests included sewing, quilting, studying her family's genealogy, long walks, baking and decorating cakes.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Larry A. Zeafla (Bekki), of Baltimore, Md., and Roy I. Zeafla (Debra), of Liberty; daughter, Fern M. Zeafla, of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Amy, Laura, Amanda and Alyssa; two great-grandchildren, Meghan and Abigail; brother, LaRue Heyd (Esther), of Liberty; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clarence, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Donald, and her daughter-in-law, Betty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Nauvoo St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Liberty, PA 16930.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.

An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Nauvoo St. Paul United Methodist Church, located off of Linck Hill Road and Nauvoo Road, in Nauvoo.

Elizabeth's funeral service will immediately follow, at 11:30 a.m., at the church with Pastor Mark Dodson and Pastor Thomas Harmic presiding.

Burial will take place in Salem-St. Paul Cemetery, Liberty. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro.

To share your fondest memories of Elizabeth, visit

