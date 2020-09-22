A. Jack Fuller, 84, of Middlebury Center, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, while working on his farm, as he would have wished.
Born May 25, 1936, at the home in Middlebury Center where he died, to Ira W. and Rachel (Goodwin) Fuller, he went to school, lived and worked his entire life in Tioga County.
In his younger days, Jack was involved in the Future Farmers of America, and he thoroughly enjoyed his work farming in this area.
He had a great affinity for working with horses, started driving a team on the farm at the age of seven, and was disappointed when that was no longer a part of his life.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always enjoyed singing, whether in the church, or alone on his tractor while he worked.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Bethany (Dan) Bower of Tioga and Lisa (Tom) Sterling of Tioga; four grandchildren, Amy (Dana) Coots of Tioga, Michael (Krista) Bower of Tioga, Rachel Sterling of Pittsburgh, and Chelsea Sterling of San Diego, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, Sylvia (Schneider) Fuller and Jean (Wildrick) Fuller; a daughter, Dawn Michelle Fuller and his six siblings.
In accordance with Jack's wishes the family has arranged a private funeral service at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with burial in the Middlebury-Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to remember the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814 or online at cff.org.
And while sympathy is appreciated, Jack's family is reassured by the understanding that he is resting in the arms of Jesus.