Ace L. Bartholomew, 40, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on Dec. 8, 1979 in Wellsboro, the son of Wallace and Valerie (Ingerick) Bartholomew. He was a graduate of Wellsboro High School.
Ace had a deep and profound love of reading and he enjoyed movies and music, especially playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kirk Bartholomew and Dick and Pauline Ingerick and aunts and uncles Gloria and Carl Dowling, Jeffrey Ingerick, Charley Ingerick, Debbie Salter, Floyd Huck and Ron Chilson.
Ace is survived by his parents of Galeton; grandmother, Alice Bartholomew of Wellsboro; aunts and uncles, Kirk (Irene) Bartholomew of Manchester, N.H., Carolene Bartholomew of Daytona Beach, Fla., Leon (Christine) Ingerick of Penn Yan, N.Y., Nancy (Howard) Hughes, Christina Venters, Gloria Huck, and Rick (Linda) Ingerick, all of Wellsboro, along with numerous cousins and too many friends to name as Ace was loved by everyone that was blessed to have known him.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St, Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com