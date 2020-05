Ada J. (Stradley) Johnston, 95, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.She was born on May 21,1924 in Cammal, a daughter of the late Grover L. and Annie P. (Holt) Stradley.She was married to the late Richard "Dick" Johnston, Sr. who passed away in 2010.Ada was a member of the Dexter Baptist Church and was a Fixed Base Operator for the Wellsboro Johnston Airport for 50 years.She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.She is survived by a son, Richard (Connie Kennedy) Johnston Jr. of Wellsboro, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a daughter, Colleen Caputo.A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dexter Baptist Church, 1215 Rt. 660 West, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com