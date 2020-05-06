Ada J. (Stradley) Johnston, 95, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was born on May 21,1924 in Cammal, a daughter of the late Grover L. and Annie P. (Holt) Stradley.
She was married to the late Richard "Dick" Johnston, Sr. who passed away in 2010.
Ada was a member of the Dexter Baptist Church and was a Fixed Base Operator for the Wellsboro Johnston Airport for 50 years.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Richard (Connie Kennedy) Johnston Jr. of Wellsboro, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Colleen Caputo.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dexter Baptist Church, 1215 Rt. 660 West, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on May 6, 2020.