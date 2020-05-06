ADA J. (STRADLEY) JOHNSTON
1924 - 2020
Ada J. (Stradley) Johnston, 95, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was born on May 21,1924 in Cammal, a daughter of the late Grover L. and Annie P. (Holt) Stradley.
She was married to the late Richard "Dick" Johnston, Sr. who passed away in 2010.
Ada was a member of the Dexter Baptist Church and was a Fixed Base Operator for the Wellsboro Johnston Airport for 50 years.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Richard (Connie Kennedy) Johnston Jr. of Wellsboro, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Colleen Caputo.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dexter Baptist Church, 1215 Rt. 660 West, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
She was a wonderful woman, i always enjoyed chatting with her. She always made a point to stop and give me a hug and remember my little dog Cricket. She will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.
Rebecca (Brill)
Friend
May 5, 2020
This little spitfire will be missed dearly. Prayers to Dick, Connie, and the rest of the family. Reunited with Uncle Dick, Colleen, and her brother's and sisters, oh what a celebration in heaven ❤
Lorie MacNamara
Family
