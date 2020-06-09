AGNES J. (TOKARZ) WORDEN
1939 - 2020
Agnes J. Worden, 80, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Blossburg, the daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn (Walkowiak) Tokarz. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" A. Worden and they shared 51 years of marriage together until his passing on Nov. 6, 2018.
Agnes was a supervisor of loan central for Citizen's Bank, Mansfield. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Katrina Worden of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Olivia and Violet; brothers, Joseph Tokars of Mansfield; Bernard and Chester Tokarz, both of Blossburg; and a sister, Anna Bogaczyk of Blossburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death her sister, Patricia Roupp.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The Rev. David Bechtel will officiate services and burial will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 47 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
