Alan Flynn, 59, of Coudersport, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on July 25, 1960 in Coudersport, the son of Rodney Flynn and Katherine (Smith) Garrote.
Alan was self employed as a contractor and enjoyed Rainbow Riders, training horses, riding lessons, clinics for horses, and participating in horse shows.
Alan is survived by his mother, Katherine; two sisters, Lisa (Joe) Kightlinger of Coudersport, and Lana (Mark) Beers of Cochranton; several nieces and nephews, Jess (Jack) Dearborn, Nora ( Scott Silvis) Custead, Rory (Ellie) Kightlinger, Katie Jo (Dave) Taylor, and Allison (Jake) Horn; many great nieces and nephews, Gabi Hurrle, Andrew Custead, Andriana Silvis, Addison Custead, Jayden Kightlinger, Mary Kate Heitzenrater – Taylor, Gavin Dearborn, Jaxon Kightlinger, Jude Taylor, and Roaen Horn; many dear friends and horse partner in crime, Jane Miller, T-Bird, and many beloved animals. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney; and step father, Amador Garrote.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 3 p.m. at the Pine Creek Inn, 1637 Old Route 6 Galeton.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rainbow Riders Troy, PA 16947. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019