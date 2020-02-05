|
Alan Hawn Jr., 40, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020 at Troy Community Hospital with his father and mother, Alan and Nell Hawn, by his side. Alan was born on Jan. 26, 1980 in Mansfield. A private Celebration of Alan's Life will be held on Feb. 6 at Martha Lloyd Community Services Day Program, Mansfield. A Catholic Mass will also be held at the Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Mansfield, is assisting with arrangements, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020