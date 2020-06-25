Alecia M. (Alexander) Deming, 33, of Blossburg, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
She was born on May 12, 1987 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Daniel Alexander and Margaret (Mignogno) Van Ness. Alecia was the wife of Brandon Deming.
She was a stay at home mom. Alecia enjoyed building, reading, exercising, playing games, and cooking.
Alecia is survived by her mother; her husband; a son, Brodie Deming of Blossburg; a sister, Samantha Alexander-Van Ness of Wellsboro; her paternal grandfather, Donald Alexander of Morris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gift of Life at www.giftoflife.org/contrib.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield,is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
She was born on May 12, 1987 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Daniel Alexander and Margaret (Mignogno) Van Ness. Alecia was the wife of Brandon Deming.
She was a stay at home mom. Alecia enjoyed building, reading, exercising, playing games, and cooking.
Alecia is survived by her mother; her husband; a son, Brodie Deming of Blossburg; a sister, Samantha Alexander-Van Ness of Wellsboro; her paternal grandfather, Donald Alexander of Morris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gift of Life at www.giftoflife.org/contrib.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield,is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.