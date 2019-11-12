|
Alethea Irene Copley, 78, formerly of Wellsboro, passed away at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1940 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Walter Bernard and Anna Elizabeth (Fenstamacher) Kennedy. Althea was the wife of the late Lloyd Copley.
Alethea worked 23 years for Wundies, Inc., Wellsboro. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing scrabble and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alethea is survived by a daughter, Melanie (Martin) Manchester of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Jessica (Alex) Harmuth of Lebanon and Stephanie Manchester of Palmyra; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle Harmuth and Nayeli Rutter, two brothers, Clayton (Mary) Kennedy and Fred (Diane) Kennedy both of Wellsboro; two sisters, Lillian Gastrock of Wellsboro and Eleanor (Charles) Neal of Mansfield. In addition to her parents, Alethea was preceded in death by a still born son and a daughter, Valerie Rae Copley.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10-11 a.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Crumb officiating. Burial will follow in the West Branch Cemetery.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2019