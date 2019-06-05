Alex D. Wilkins, 27, of Wellsboro, formerly Los Angeles Calif., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born July 3, 1991 in San Bernardino, Calif.
Alex enjoyed video games, playing guitar and laughing. His heart will always be louder than his silence.
He is survived by his four siblings; Monica (Josh Messinger) Wilkins of Wellsboro, Kyle Kendall of Torrance, Calif., Brandon (Jennifer Tarvin) Kendall of Redondo Beach, Calif.; Melissa Kendall of Las Vegas, Nev.; a niece, Sophia Kendall of Torrance, Calif., his parents, Sherri Wilkins and Tom Kinyon and grandmother Nancy Gunderson of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 5 to June 12, 2019