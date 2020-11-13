1/1
ALEXIS MARIE JONES
2007 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexis Marie Jones, 13, of Wellsboro, died Nov. 7, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital ER in Wellsboro. She was born on Oct. 30, 2007 to Nicole and Lyle Jones of Wellsboro.
Alexis was a seventh grader at Rock L. Butler Middle School where she was taught by her favorite teacher, Mrs. Witmer. She participated in dance classes with her Aunt Judi in the Parks and Rec program until her illness would no longer allow her to. She enjoyed four wheeling, camping, and playing games with her family. She is described as funny and frequently laughing. Alexis loved to make crafts with her mom and nieces which she would often hand out to family as gifts.
Alexis is survived by her parents, Nicole and Lyle Jones of Wellsboro; two sisters, Sherell Jones of Elmira, N.Y., and Megan Richards of Wellsboro; two brothers, Tyler Jimenez and Shelby of Blossburg and Joey Jones and Sheon of Pittsburgh; grandparents, Richard and Geri Kennedy of Wellsboro; four uncles, Robert Kennedy and Judi of Wellsboro, James Jones and Kelly of Harrisburg, Linford Jones and Andrea of Pittsburgh, and Michael Jones and Joan of California, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Marietta Jones; and Uncle Gerald Jones and Gerard Jones.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved