Family and friends of Alexis Marie Jones, 13, of Wellsboro, are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. Funeral services will immediately follow the viewing at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ronnie Munson officiating. Donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com