Alfred E. Kjelgaard, 96, formerly of Mansfield, passed away March 28, 2019, in Westfield.
He was born January 12, 1923, in Wellsburg, N.Y., the son of William and Beatrix Lewis Kjelgaard.
Al retired after teaching at Covington, Mansfield High School, and Mansfield State College.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, serving with the 631st Tank Destroyer Battalion. in the Third Army.
Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Clifton and Linda Kjelgaard of Chambersburg, his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William Mead of Westfield, his grandchildren, Kristin Mead (Mark) Burdick of Westfield, Jillian Mead (Aaron) Tweet of Saint John, Fla., his great- grandchildren, Connor and Markenna Burdick, Ryder and Beckett Tweet, his sister, Wilma Beller of Gaines.
Al was predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae in 2003, his son, Alfred Jr. in 2000, and his siblings, Lucille, William, Leroy, Melvin, and Frances.
A memorial service will be held for Al Friday, April 5 at the Mansfield Fire Hall, beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Al's memory may be made to the Westfield Public Library, 147 Maple St. Westfield, PA 16950.
Sympath"e" cards may be sent to his family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019