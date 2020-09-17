1/
ALFRED ROALD LUND
1933 - 2020
Alfred Roald Lund, 86, of Galeton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Born Sept. 21, 1933 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Alfred and Elsie (Sonak) Lund. Al was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Galeton and the Galeton Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his wife, Connie (Knecht) Lund; five sons, Alfred (Helen) Lund, Hatfield, Robert Lund, Harleysville, John (Denise) Lund, Dingman's Ferry, Matthew (Karen) Lund, Stevens, and Mark (Jessica Hammond) Lund, Downingtown; one daughter, Karen (Gene) Bonacci, Dubin; one step-son, Lance (Connie) Tarr, Galeton; one step-daughter, Robin (Shane) Weiss; and 11 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Galeton, on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Galeton or to the Galeton Masons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
