Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
ALLEN EUGENE OWLETT


1953 - 2019
Allen Eugene Owlett, 65, of Tuscarora, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Born Nov. 13, 1953 in Wellsboro, he was the son of Franklin D. and Marjorie (Mills) Owlett.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pete Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Addison.
www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
