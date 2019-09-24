|
Allen Eugene Owlett, 65, of Tuscarora, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Born Nov. 13, 1953 in Wellsboro, he was the son of Franklin D. and Marjorie (Mills) Owlett.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pete Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Addison.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019