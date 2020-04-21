|
Alverta Kriner, 88, of Covington, went to be with her Lord Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
The daughter of William and Ginnie Kendrick Payne, she was born in Morris Run on Sept. 3, 1931.
Alverta was the widow of Wilford L. Kriner.
Alverta loved all her grandchildren and greatly enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. She was also a faithful bingo player.
She attended the Covington Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons, Lynn (Sherry) Kriner, Mainesburg and Elwin (Michele) Kriner, Covington; daughter-in-law, Luanne Kriner, Mainesburg; grandchildren, Jennie, Sarah, Jason, David, Gary, Michael, Jessica, Matthew, Cody, and Kaya; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Alverta was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford; a son, Mark E. Kriner; sister, Virginia Jackson and brothers, Hugh Payne, Jesse Payne and Bobby Payne.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be directed to the Matthews Food Pantry of Blossburg, 108 N. Williamson Road, Blossburg, PA 16912.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020