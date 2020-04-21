|
Alyssa Rose Halteman passed away Thursday afternoon on April 16, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Born Sept. 3, 2018 to Richard and Celina (Shenk) Halteman in Danville, Alyssa combatted hypoplastic left heart syndrome and other complications throughout her short life, in the love of her family, at their home in Wellsboro.
Alyssa is survived by her parents, Richard and Celina Halteman, her brothers, Darryn Lee and Tyrell Richard Halteman and her sister, Jalayna Rachelle Halteman, all of Wellsboro; her maternal grandparents, David and Mabel Shenk of Greenwich, Ohio, and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Anna Ruth Halteman of Wellsboro.
Due to the social concerns surrounding Covid-19, Alyssa's family invites those wishing to extend their condolences to a visitation Tuesday, April 21 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Stony Fork Mennonite Church, with the understanding that all efforts will be taken to adhere to social distancing restrictions, to limit personal contact, and admittance will be restricted to groups of 10 or fewer inside the room at all times. A private graveside service will take place the following day. The family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with her arrangements.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020