Amos "Tucker" Worthington III, 82, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at his home in Whitneyville.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1937 in Philadelphia. Tucker was married to Joan Evelin Sattler, Sept. 25, 1990 in Kalamazoo, Mich. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Tucker's professional career started at Philco – Ford in Philadelphia. He retired as lead Graphic Artist from Mansfield University in 1997 and continued to work as a freelance artist for the Tioga County Human Services Agency, The Deane Center of Performing Arts and Mountain Home Magazine. He received numerous awards for outstanding Mountain Home covers. Tucker's studio artwork was collected locally and nationwide. His work is in permanent collections at the Kansas City Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Tucker is survived by his wife, Joan; four sons, Andrew (Kristine) Worthington of Wellsboro, Kylan (Chihiro) Sattler of Whitneyville, Atit Worthington of Rochester, N.Y., Gustavo Worthington of Rochester, N.Y.; four daughters, Talia (Chad) Smith of Elmira, N.Y., Aria Worthington of Whitneyville, Anais Sattler of Fredricksburg, Md., Rocio Zimmerman of Williamsport. He is survived by stepchildren, Jordan Glimm (Gricelda) of Blossburg, Alyssa (Jess) Kruesler of Los Angeles, Calif., Bronwen and Gavin Glimm of Mansfield; two brothers, Raymond Worthington of Phoenixville, and David Worthington of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Elliot, Tucker, Dustin, Noah, Charlotte, Yaya, Lan, Mitra, Nicolas, Finn, Athena, Grace, Sierra, Brantlee, Krue, Ukiah, Ezra and Kreegan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Mary Scotney Worthington, and son, Stephen Worthington.
A memorial will be held at The Warehouse Theatre, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020