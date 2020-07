Amy Elizabeth Orr, 35, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on Nov. 22, 1984 in Red Bank, N.J., a daughter of Frank and Maryann (Kugelmann) Fisher. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 23, from 9-10 a.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. The service will be private. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com