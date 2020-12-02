Andrea L. Irwin, 71, of Blossburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1949 in Troupsburg, N.Y., a daughter of LeRoy and Wilda (King) Treat. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield, with the Rev. Bryan Wright as Celebrant. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Blossburg. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com