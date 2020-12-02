1/
ANDREA L. (TREAT) IRWIN
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANDREA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea L. Irwin, 71, of Blossburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1949 in Troupsburg, N.Y., a daughter of LeRoy and Wilda (King) Treat. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield, with the Rev. Bryan Wright as Celebrant. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Blossburg. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved