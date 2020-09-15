Andrew J. Beaderman went to glory on Sept. 10, 2020.
Andy was born in Blossburg on May 15, 1948 to William "Baldy" Beaderman and Mary (Dygas) Beaderman. Raised in Morris Run, and after graduating from North Penn High in 1966, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served two combat tours in Vietnam as a part of the Army Security Agency embedded with the 101st Airborne division from 1967–1969 earning several unit awards. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1970, Andy attended Penn State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in May, 1975.
Andy's favorite past times included Penn State football, hunting and fishing, playing Euchre, his grandkids and especially getting a rise out of his sisters. He was a trusted mentor and friend to many people in his family and in the community as whole. He was patient, understanding and completely trustworthy.
Andy worked for Deloitte Haskin and Sells in New York City, Air Products, Ogden Products, and Shop Vac.
After retiring, Andy became the Commander of American Legion Post 167 in Morris Run. Andy and life-long friend Bernard Stachowski's efforts resulted in significant growth of the Post. The Post's growth benefitted the community in the form of scholarships and donations to civic and religious organizations. Andy and Bernard's efforts culminated a new Post building paid for in cash and setting the 100-year-old Post on solid financial footing for the foreseeable future.
Andy was preceded in death by his father William, mother Mary, sister Shirley, niece Carolyn, and brother in law David Jaquish. He is survived by his son Andrew and daughters Erica, and Kristen Beaderman, sisters Nancy Jaquish, Joanne Martin and her husband Dennis, brother-in-law Jim Skolny. Andy had five grandchildren; Camilla, Alexander, Erick, Paige and Gwen, nieces Monika and Lisa, and nephew David.
Services for Andy will be held at Saint Joseph's cemetery in Morris Run on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu flowers donations can be made to Wounded Warriors
and/or Goodies for our Troops in Wellsboro.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg. Online condolences are at freebergfh.com.