Ann B. Gusitsch of Mainesburg, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on the morning of Nov. 5, 2019.
Ann was the dedicated wife of Herbert for 50 years, loving, selfless mother to Douglas (and Bethann) and David (and Amy), proud Grandma to Ellie (14), Brooke (12), Jacob (11), Eli (9), Nicholas (9), Noelle (5), Samuel (almost 1), and dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Known as "Annie" by her close family and friends, she embodied what it meant to be truly a good person. Honest, devoted, committed and caring, her predominant facial feature was a big smile and she was always up for a good laugh.
Passions in life for Ann included the aforementioned family, travel, her many friends, sports, being active and a nice cozy fire. Always a lover of nature, she would often share stories of the many pets from her youth including her crows Cawkey and Chawkey and her horses that she rode, showed and taught to count. In more recent years, she enjoyed regular walks around the "country block" with family and her beloved dog Mazzie. Ann also had an affinity for gardening, plants and flowers. While her kids liked to joke that this turned the house into a jungle in the colder months, their home and property always looked beautiful, year-round. This also attracted many birds which she loved to watch, especially her favorite, hummingbirds.
Ann was a 1961 graduate of Mansfield High School and Bradford School of Nursing. Following school, Ann worked as a stewardess for Mohawk Airlines and Overseas National Airways where she got to travel and see the world. She then worked for decades in the noble field of nursing as an LPN, serving and caring for scores of others. Ann was also a member of many organizations including, Bakerburg Community Church, Ladies Missionary Group, Ladies Spiritual Life Day, Weight Watchers and the local YMCA.
Ann was predeceased by her brother Dick ('91), her parents Eloise ('98) and Harold ('02) Chamberlain, and is also survived by her sister and best friend, Carol. As Annie was called to be with her Lord and Savior, she will be missed by many, but her finest traits will live on through her children, her grandkids, and the many lives that she has touched and made a positive impact on.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ann at Bakerburg Community Church on an upcoming date, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, Ann has requested that any donations be sent to one of her favorite organizations: , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019