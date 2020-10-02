Anna Jean (Jessup) Whitney, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away at home surrounded by family Monday Sept. 28, 2020.
Born Nov. 3, 1925, in Mansfield to Leonard and Lillian (Price) Jessup, she grew up in the area.
On Jan. 25, 1946, she married Wilferd E. Whitney with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Whitneyville United Methodist Church.
Anna Jean Whitney is survived by two sons, Raymond (Patricia) Whitney of Whitneyville and Thomas Whitney of Mansfield; a daughter, Nancy Nichols of Wellsboro; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers. Don (Phyllis) Jessup of Florida and Ron (Patricia) Jessup of Gaines and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Edward and Theodore Jessup and a sister, Eleanor Collins.
In accordance with her wishes, the family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements.
There will be no public services, and her burial will be in the Whitneyville Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Whitneyville United Methodist Church, Church Street and Charleston Road Mansfield.
