1/1
ANNA JEAN (JESSUP) WHITNEY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Jean (Jessup) Whitney, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away at home surrounded by family Monday Sept. 28, 2020.
Born Nov. 3, 1925, in Mansfield to Leonard and Lillian (Price) Jessup, she grew up in the area.
On Jan. 25, 1946, she married Wilferd E. Whitney with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Whitneyville United Methodist Church.
Anna Jean Whitney is survived by two sons, Raymond (Patricia) Whitney of Whitneyville and Thomas Whitney of Mansfield; a daughter, Nancy Nichols of Wellsboro; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers. Don (Phyllis) Jessup of Florida and Ron (Patricia) Jessup of Gaines and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Edward and Theodore Jessup and a sister, Eleanor Collins.
In accordance with her wishes, the family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements.
There will be no public services, and her burial will be in the Whitneyville Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Whitneyville United Methodist Church, Church Street and Charleston Road Mansfield.
To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved