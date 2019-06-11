Anthony "Tony" A. Fasse, 51, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born Aug. 4, 1967 in Detroit, Mich., a son of Norman and Sharon (Ravezzani) Fasse.
Tony worked for Penelec as a lineman.
He enjoyed vacationing with his wife in the islands, spending time with family and friends, cars, motorcycles, riding his horses and watching old westerns.
He also enjoyed having fun and making people laugh. Anyone that knew Tony would say he enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He always had a smile on his face and was full of positive energy. All of you that knew Tony would agree that his favorite thing was his hat.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Ingerick) Fasse; his parents Norman and Sharon Fasse of Rogers City, Mich.; his daughters, Nicole Fasse (Alex Grover) of Mansfield; Vanessa and Logenn Isaacson of Mansfield; a brother, Norman (Jolene) Fasse of Spearfish, S.D.; two sisters, Jennifer Thompson of Rogers City, Mich., and Kelly (Mike) Martin of Alpena, Mich.; many nieces and nephews including, Makayla (Justin) Senff of Rogers City, Mich., Chase Thompson of Alpena, Mich., Sierra Martin of Alpena, Mich., Isabella, Wyatt, and Noah Fasse of Spearfish, S.D.; his mother and father-in-law, Lynn and Carol Ingerick of Middlebury; a brother and sister in law, Brian (Michelle) Ingerick and their children Sarah, Nicholas, and Molly Ingerick of Middlebury.
Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. Services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
