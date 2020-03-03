Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
ANTHONY JOSEPH LOKEZ

ANTHONY JOSEPH LOKEZ Obituary
Anthony Joseph Lokez, 87, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Carleton Senior Care and Rehab in Wellsboro. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6, from 12-1 p.m. at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville. A funeral service will follow. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2020
