Arlene M. Froutz, 87, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation, Wellsboro.
She was born May 17, 1932, in Olean, N.Y.
She married Raymond E. Froutz in the chapel at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro, and enjoyed 41 years of marriage.
Arlene worked in the business office of the hospital until she became one of their first pharmacy techs.
She later worked at Weis Markets as a pharmacy tech for 10 years until her retirement.
She was a very active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro and loved dancing, playing cards and volunteering.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Robert (Jane) Robbins of Fort Worth, Texas, and Steven (Donna) Robbins of Limestone, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Robert and Jill and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Robbins.
A memorial mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church will be announced at a later date.
