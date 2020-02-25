|
Arnold H. Copp, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away early Thursda,y Feb. 20, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Born March 13, 1927 in Wellsboro, to Harry and Elizabeth (Halstead) Copp, Arnold grew up and went to school in Wellsboro. He served in the US Army during WW II. On Sept. 3, 1955 he married Isabel Cruttenden. Arnold worked for Borden Foods in Wellsboro, was a 60-year member of Ossea Lodge No. 317, worshiped at St. Paul's Episcopal and Dexter Baptist churches, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Arnold is survived by his son: Dennis Copp (Penny) of Hilliard, OH; four grandchildren: Autumn Abbott (Jay) of Massillion, OH, Chad Copp (Alysha) of Camp LeJeune, NC, Amber Copp of Brownstown, MI and Jeffrey Copp of Redmond, WA; six great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kallie, Tatum, Aria, Sofia, and Everett; and a brother: Charles "Toby" Copp (Janet) of Utah. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; a brother: Orin Copp; and two sisters: Martha Jones and Esther Davis.
Arnold's family would like to extend a very special thanks to Raymond and Sheri Gheen for their love and support during these past few years. "We couldn't have gotten through this without you."
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Arnold's life from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, and to his funeral service Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor James Truax officiating. Burial will follow in the Wellsboro Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020