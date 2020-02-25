Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD COPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD H. COPP


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARNOLD H. COPP Obituary
Arnold H. Copp, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away early Thursda,y Feb. 20, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Born March 13, 1927 in Wellsboro, to Harry and Elizabeth (Halstead) Copp, Arnold grew up and went to school in Wellsboro. He served in the US Army during WW II. On Sept. 3, 1955 he married Isabel Cruttenden. Arnold worked for Borden Foods in Wellsboro, was a 60-year member of Ossea Lodge No. 317, worshiped at St. Paul's Episcopal and Dexter Baptist churches, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Arnold is survived by his son: Dennis Copp (Penny) of Hilliard, OH; four grandchildren: Autumn Abbott (Jay) of Massillion, OH, Chad Copp (Alysha) of Camp LeJeune, NC, Amber Copp of Brownstown, MI and Jeffrey Copp of Redmond, WA; six great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kallie, Tatum, Aria, Sofia, and Everett; and a brother: Charles "Toby" Copp (Janet) of Utah. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; a brother: Orin Copp; and two sisters: Martha Jones and Esther Davis.
Arnold's family would like to extend a very special thanks to Raymond and Sheri Gheen for their love and support during these past few years. "We couldn't have gotten through this without you."
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Arnold's life from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, and to his funeral service Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor James Truax officiating. Burial will follow in the Wellsboro Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARNOLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -