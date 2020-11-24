1/1
ARTHUR H. DAWES
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur H. Dawes, 75, of Blossburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport. Arthur was born on Feb. 21, 1945 in Jersey Shore to the late James Dawes and Rowena (Baney) Fasolt.
Art was self-employed for many years, until his retirement, as a truck driver for Dawes' Trucking. In 1981 Art married Connie Mattison. Together they shared 39 blissful years together.
Art was a very hard and dedicated worker. His utmost importance was providing for his family. Art was a very giving individual, and put everyone's need first. He also enjoyed making homemade vanilla ice cream.
Besides his parents Art was predeceased by a brother; James Dawes.
Surviving Art are his wife, Connie; daughter; Crissy (Dawes) Carnright of Blossburg; step-son, Charles Loudenslager Jr. and wife Mellisa of Westfield; grandchildren, Zachary (Carolyn) Loudenslager and Tabitha Loudenslager both of Mansfield; Derek Carnright of Mainesburg, Daina Dawes of Blossburg, Kamren Gee of Blossburg and Nathan Mertsock of Westfield; great-granddaughter Lydia; son and daughter from a previous marriage, Kristin and Jeff Dawes; a sister, Patricia (Tom) Calderon of Texas and brother Paul (Chery) Dawes of Selingsgrove; sister-in-law, Carol Dawes of Syracuse, N.Y. as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, from 10 - 11 a.m.at the Pepper Funeral Home, 314 Granger St., Blossburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Liz Jackson officiating. Please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Connie Dawes, 323 N. Williamson Road, Blossburg, PA 16912 to help with Art's final expenses.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pepper Funeral Home
314 Granger St
Blossburg, PA 16912
(570) 638-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pepper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved