Arthur H. Dawes, 75, of Blossburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport. Arthur was born on Feb. 21, 1945 in Jersey Shore to the late James Dawes and Rowena (Baney) Fasolt.
Art was self-employed for many years, until his retirement, as a truck driver for Dawes' Trucking. In 1981 Art married Connie Mattison. Together they shared 39 blissful years together.
Art was a very hard and dedicated worker. His utmost importance was providing for his family. Art was a very giving individual, and put everyone's need first. He also enjoyed making homemade vanilla ice cream.
Besides his parents Art was predeceased by a brother; James Dawes.
Surviving Art are his wife, Connie; daughter; Crissy (Dawes) Carnright of Blossburg; step-son, Charles Loudenslager Jr. and wife Mellisa of Westfield; grandchildren, Zachary (Carolyn) Loudenslager and Tabitha Loudenslager both of Mansfield; Derek Carnright of Mainesburg, Daina Dawes of Blossburg, Kamren Gee of Blossburg and Nathan Mertsock of Westfield; great-granddaughter Lydia; son and daughter from a previous marriage, Kristin and Jeff Dawes; a sister, Patricia (Tom) Calderon of Texas and brother Paul (Chery) Dawes of Selingsgrove; sister-in-law, Carol Dawes of Syracuse, N.Y. as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, from 10 - 11 a.m.at the Pepper Funeral Home, 314 Granger St., Blossburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Liz Jackson officiating. Please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Connie Dawes, 323 N. Williamson Road, Blossburg, PA 16912 to help with Art's final expenses.
