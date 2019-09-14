|
Arthur W. Sable, 86, of Wellsboro, formerly a 75-year resident of North Bay, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 at UPMC Williamsport, surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 24, 1933 in Oneida, N.Y., he was the only son of the late Arthur C. and Esther (Collins) Sable.
Art (Skip) was a 1952 graduate of Camden Central School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served his country aboard the USS VanValkenburg and the USS Perry as a Gunner's Mate during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to North Bay to assist his parents in the operation of their restaurant, Casa Loma.
On Aug. 28, 1954 he married the love of his life, Shirley (Hyland) with whom he shared 65 years of marriage and raised 3 children.
He was a transport driver for Sun Oil Company in Syracuse, N.Y. and later retired from Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, N.Y.
In addition, he was an active member of his beloved hometown where he served as a Past Commander of the Patrick J. Flanigan VFW Post 8814, a member of VFW Camden Post 4907 and a life member of Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153. He held many positions within the North Bay Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief from 1969-1971. Art was elected to the position of Town of Vienna Justice in 1968 and reelected 3 times serving until 1978. He remained a member of the NYS Magistrates Association from 1968 to the present.
A former member of St. John's Catholic Church in North Bay, N.Y. and current member of St. Peter's in Wellsboro.
He was predeceased by his parents, and 3 sisters: Emma Jecko, Rose Case and Mary Dumas.
Survived by his wife Shirley; daughter Michele Comes (Melvin Stafford) of Wellsboro; sons: Thomas (Becky) of Canisteo, N.Y., and Jonathan (Lara) of Hiddenite, N.C.; 8 grandchildren: Dustin and Skylar Sable of Canisteo, N.Y., Jeremy (Jessica) Sable, Matthew (Emily) Sable, Abigail (Caleb) Jones, Taylor (Bradley) Jones, Bryce Clark, and Kandiss Sable all of North Carolina; 4 great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Reagan, William Sable, Silas Jones, of North Carolina; and a sister Mildred Trexler of Rome, N.Y.. Along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
There were no calling hours. A funeral Mass was be held on Thursday Sept. 12, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Verona Beach, N.Y. with burial immediately following at St. Mary's of Irish Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home Wellsboro, and Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations to be made to the North Bay Volunteer Fire Department State Route. c/o Joe Matthews. PO Box 146, North Bay, NY 13123.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2019