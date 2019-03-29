Aurora James Everleigh Cooper, infant daughter of Austin and Sadie L. Cooper, was born and died on Monday, March 25, 2019.
|
She is survived by her parents, Austin and Sadie of Wellsboro, paternal grandparents, Gary and Amy Cooper of Wellsboro, maternal grandparents, Jim and Gretchen Douglas of Sabinsville, maternal grandparents, Steve and Jenn Pagett of Gillett, loving brother, Judah, four great-grandparents, a great-great-grandmother and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call Saturday, March 30, from 12 to 1 p.m.at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike White officiating. www.carletonfh.com
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019