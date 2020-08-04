1/1
AVA ELIZABETH (FAY) SWIMLEY
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AVA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ava Elizabeth (Fay) Swimley, 88, of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Born March 5, 1932 in Westfield, she was the daughter of the late Cleo and Charlotte (King) Fay.
Ava married Stanley Keith Swimley on June 15,1950 and together they shared 54 years until his passing on Aug. 15, 2004.
She was a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, Happy Hour Club and the Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company.
Ava is survived by her sons, Dennis J. and Karen Swimley of Muncy and Timothy K. and Pamela Swimley of Westfield; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt Neidig of Hughesville, Michael and Megan Hilner of Hughesville, Michael and Heather Swimley of Port Trevorton, Karl Swimley of Tidioute, Todd and Brooke Swimley of Westfield and Lori Swimley of Westfield; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gary and Esther Swimley of Canadaigua, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Westfield United Methodist Church, 158 Church St., Westfield, PA 16950 or to the Clymer Twp. Volunteer Hose Company, PO Box 36, Sabinsville, PA 16943. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved