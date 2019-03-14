Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. (Grickis) Anthony. View Sign

Barbara A. (Grickis) Anthony, 80, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.

She shared 40 years of marriage with the late Robert "Bob" William Anthony, prior to his passing in 2001.

She was born April 9, 1938, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gismondi) Grickis.

Barbara grew up in Waterbury, Conn. and became a registered nurse through the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, Conn.

She drove across country, was married in California, and she and Bob eventually raised three children on a small farm in Bangor, Pa.

After her children were grown, she lived on a 41-foot sailboat with her husband, as they sailed the Intercoastal Waterways for one and a half years.

They resettled in Betterton, Md, and she was employed as a registered nurse, and later the director of nursing at Magnolia Hall Nursing Center in Chestertown, Md. for nearly 30 years.

She was an officer and member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Floatilla 19-04 Division 19, in Kent County, Md.

Barbara was always very active, whether gardening, playing tennis, skiing, or most importantly, entertaining her children and grandchildren.

She was a lover of jazz music, and also enjoyed travelling, spending time at the beach, reading, and all-you-can-eat buffets.

Barbara will be missed by family and friends for her kind-hearted nature, strong-minded personality, incredible work ethic, and unrivaled love and generosity.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mark Anthony (Kristin), of Elverson, Pa., and Raymond Anthony, of Betterton, Md.; daughter, Jamie-Jo Anthony Sickler (Scott), of Westfield; six grandchildren, Westley (Jessica), Brayden (David), Kylie, Cleo (Alex), Ryan and Grace; three great grandchildren, Cadence, Adison and Liam; brother, Joseph Grickis (Jimmy), of Hancock, Maine; brother-in-law, Joseph Thompson, of Prospect Conn.; sister-in-law, Helene Anthony of Wellsboro; and brother-in-law Tom Anthony of Chestertown, Md.; many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Anthony, and her sister, Joan Thompson.

In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there will be a private service.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Wellsboro.

To honor Barbara's legacy, donations can be sent to The Mainstay music venue in Rock Hall, MD, PO Box 238, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

