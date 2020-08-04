Barbara Ann Baldo, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She was born on April 1, 1945 in Pittston, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Zurla) Massara.
Barbara was the wife of Philip Baldo. She enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking, and taking care of her family.
Barbara is survived by her husband Philip; sons, Philip (Kyla) Baldo of Easton and Peter Baldo of Hoboken, N.J.; daughters, Christina Fry of Tioga and Santina (Joseph) Meloni of Carbondale; brothers, Frank Massara of Jensen Beach, Fla. and Thomas Massara of Exeter; eight grandchildren, Ethan, Ellianna, Filippo, Giovanna, Evangelina, Maddalena, Vincenzo and Giada.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Massara
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Wellsboro Bible Church, 45 East Avenue, Wellsboro. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon with Pastor T.J. Freeman officiating. Burial will take place at the Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Wellsboro Bible Church. Services are under the direction of the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com