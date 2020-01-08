|
|
|
Barbara J. Casbeer, 85, formerly of Elkland, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Green Home, Wellsboro. She was born May 6, 1934 in Elkland, the daughter of Michael and Pearl (Schoener) Cardman. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m.-noon with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Interment will be in the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Memorial donations may be made to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020