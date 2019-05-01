Service Information Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc. 214 West Main Street Elkland , PA 16920 (814)-258-7320 Send Flowers Obituary



Born April 21, 1942 in Blossburg, she was the only child of the late Harold and Mary (Mattison) Mann.

Barbara enjoyed sewing, crafting and playing cards and was a member of the Elkland Moose. She loved children and her family.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ward E. Jones; her children, Cindy and Kent Wentling of Addison, N.Y., Gregory and Peggy Finnerty of Harrisburg and Brenda Finnerty of Knoxville; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Finnerty; a son, Douglas Finnerty; a granddaughter, Jennifer Finnerty and a great- granddaughter, Joselyn Boom.

Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home.

Barbara Rose Jones, 77, of Osceola, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Corning Hospital. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019

