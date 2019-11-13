Home

Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
BARBARA S. (SUHR) CARSON


1933 - 2019
BARBARA S. (SUHR) CARSON Obituary
Barbara S. Carson, 85, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1933 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Sears) Suhr and was the widow of James B. Carson. Barb was a member of the Wellsboro United Methodist Church and was formerly employed by Commonwealth Bank and Trust Company, Wellsboro, PA for 26 years. She worked the voting polls for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going camping and playing cards.
Barb is survived by two sons, Jim (Teri) Carson, Jerry Carson, both of Wellsboro; daughter, Jill Owlett of Wellsboro, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jon Carson, and two sisters, Jean Denz and Elizabeth Burton.
Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. Interment will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
