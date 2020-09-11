Barbara Woodrow Webster, a resident of Amelia Island, Fla. died on Sept. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Webster was born on Nov. 5, 1926 in Bryn Mawr, the daughter of the late George V. Woodrow and Phyllis Bishop Woodrow.
She was a member of the Amelia Island Plantation Chapel and at one time had been active in various Plantation Organizations. She was a graduate of Drexel Institute of Technology, now Drexel University.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John S. Webster.
She will be interred in the Webster family plot in Wellsboro. Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews and two cousins.
