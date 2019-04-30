Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc. 222 West Main Street Westfield , PA 16950 (814)-367-5700 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Harrison Valley Federated Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Harrison Valley Federated Church Send Flowers Obituary



Born Feb. 20, 1935 in Cowanesque, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (McNaughton) Dunham. She married Howard A. White and they shared 50 years together until his passing in 2003.

Barbara was a deacon at the Harrison Valley Federated Church. She enjoyed sewing, watching her game shows, traveling with family and friends and attending family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, H. James and Sherry White of Tioga, John A. and Deb White of Belleville, MI, Jennifer and Tom Mack of Smethport, Joseph A. and Cindy White of Ulysses and Judith and Charles Metcalf of Westfield; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard.

Family will receive friends at the Harrison Valley Federated Church, on Friday, 1–3 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Rev. Allyn Baker officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Harrison Valley Federated Church, 201 Second St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.

Barbara Dunham White, age 84 of Harrison Valley passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.Born Feb. 20, 1935 in Cowanesque, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (McNaughton) Dunham. She married Howard A. White and they shared 50 years together until his passing in 2003.Barbara was a deacon at the Harrison Valley Federated Church. She enjoyed sewing, watching her game shows, traveling with family and friends and attending family gatherings.She is survived by her children, H. James and Sherry White of Tioga, John A. and Deb White of Belleville, MI, Jennifer and Tom Mack of Smethport, Joseph A. and Cindy White of Ulysses and Judith and Charles Metcalf of Westfield; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard.Family will receive friends at the Harrison Valley Federated Church, on Friday, 1–3 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Rev. Allyn Baker officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Harrison Valley Federated Church, 201 Second St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close