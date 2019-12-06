Home

BEATRICE J. "BEA" (JONES) MOSSO


1940 - 2019
BEATRICE J. "BEA" (JONES) MOSSO Obituary
Beatrice J. "Bea" (Jones) Mosso, 79, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born on June 22, 1940 in Oswayo, a daughter of the late John Paul and Delma Alice (Bettinger) Jones. She was married for 57 years to James B. Mosso. She loved spending time with her family and going boating with her husband.
Bea is survived by her husband, Jim Mosso of Wellsboro; two sons, Scott (Tracy) Mosso, Tony (Laurie Wilson) Mosso, both of Wellsboro; granddaughter, Kerstin (Chris) Rohrer; great-granddaughter, Isla Rohrer; four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
