|
|
|
Ben Patrick Welch, 28, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1991 in Wellsboro, the son of Donald Welch and Teresa (Moshier) Ricigliano. For many years Ben worked in the gas and oil fields, and was currently employed by Jeld–Wen. He enjoyed being a dad and cars.
A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020